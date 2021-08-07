Digital Underground's Shock G will be honored in Oakland with a day-long tribute that will reportedly spread across the city.

Per Atron Gregory, Shock's longtime manager, August 21 will mark a day of service in which the late emcee's family and friends plan to feed 2,000 community members.

Per TMZ, Shock G's life was particularly marked by helping those in need. His loved ones plan to honor his legacy of giving back with this event. A motorcade will also take place, marching on toward city hall for a musical tribute with live performances and speakers before an after-party of Oakland's The New Parish venue.

Previously, the city drafted a proposal to make August 25th "Digital Underground Day" in the city of Oakland, citing Shock G's contributions to Hip-Hop and Oakland's musical legacy.

"Shock G continually helped to develop emerging musical talent, including now-legendary local artists such as Tupac Shakur, Raw Fusion (Money B and DJ Fuze), Saafir the Saucee Nomad, The Luniz, Mystic, Cleetis Mack, Pee Wee ,and many others," read the proposal.

“Despite all the other talent in the mix, Shock G was the leader and mainstay of the group, delighting crowds with his wild outfits, great music, and cool stage personas."

It was in April that Shock, born Gregory Jacobs, was found dead at 57 after an accidental overdose in Tampa, Florida where he'd been living with family following a battle with addiction, per longtime friend Nzazi Malonga.