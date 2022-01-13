Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again created some drama in Chicago this week with the release of his new song, "Bring The Hook." The new track, which is expected to be included on YB's new mixtape Colors, stoked the fire in the O-Block apartment complexes, which are notorious in hip-hop communities.

The 22-year-old rapper took aim at his Chicago-based gang rivals, calling out O-Block, singing, "N***a, this that Squid Game, O-Block pack get rolled up/Murder what they told us, Atlanta boy get fold up."



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Lil Durk and King Von's sister, Kayla B, both seemingly responded to the O-Block diss, saying, "Don’t claim it if you ain’t do it you still a b*tch."

Other rappers, including Lil Reese, NLE Choppa, and Fredo Bang also spoke on the matter, reacting to YB's diss in their own respective posts.

And now, it looks like O-Block's gangsters are taking action. Several videos have been shared since Wednesday night (January 12) showing a group of Chicago natives gathering at O-Block and burning green flags, which are traditionally associated with the 4KT gang, which YoungBoy reps. Many believe that this is a direct response from O-Block's steppers to YoungBoy following his diss.

When he's cleared to travel, do you think YoungBoy should avoid Chicago for a little while? Watch the video below.



