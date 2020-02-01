The New York Times has published a lengthy exposé on the "culture of misogyny inside Victoria’s Secret."

(Les Wexner and Ed Razek) - Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

The Times article, written by Jessica Silver-Greenberg, Katherine Rosman, Sapna Maheshwari and James B. Stewart, sources interviews with over 30 current and former executives, employees, contractors and models, as well as court documents.

Ed Razek, a top executive at L Brands (Victoria's Secret's parent company), has been the target of numerous complaints regarding misconduct. He's allegedly tried to kiss models, ask them to sit on his lap, grabbed one model's crotch and more.

Executives say Leslie Wexner, the billionaire founder and chief executive of L Brands, was alerted of Razek's behavior.

“What was most alarming to me, as someone who was always raised as an independent woman, was just how ingrained this behavior was,” said Casey Crowe Taylor, a former public relations employee at Victoria’s Secret who said she had witnessed Mr. Razek’s conduct. “This abuse was just laughed off and accepted as normal. It was almost like brainwashing. And anyone who tried to do anything about it wasn’t just ignored. They were punished.”

Razek replied to the Times reporting in an email reading, “The accusations in this reporting are categorically untrue, misconstrued or taken out of context. I’ve been fortunate to work with countless, world-class models and gifted professionals and take great pride in the mutual respect we have for each other.”

Razek stepped down from the company in August and Wexner is, reportedly, looking to sell the company.

For the full report, head to The New York Times.