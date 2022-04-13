A man in his 60s, identified as Frank James, has become a suspect in Tuesday’s Brooklyn subway attack that left at least 23 people injured. Police say James has addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia.

The NYPD says that a credit card with Mr. James’s name on it as well as a key to a van that James had rented were both found on the scene.

Additionally, James has posted several concerning videos on YouTube under the name prophetoftruth88. In one post, James criticized Mayor Eric Adams for New York City's mental health programs failing him.



David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

“Mr. Mayor, I’m a victim of your mental health program,” James said in one lengthy video, according to the NY Post. “I’m 63 now full of hate, full of anger, and full of bitterness.”

He also slammed the mayor for his handling of homelessness in New York. Adams had recently made a controversial decision to clear hundreds of homeless encampments throughout the city in an effort to get people into city shelters.

“Eric Adams, Eric Adams: What are you doing, brother? What’s happening with this homeless situation,” he said while referring to the subway. “Every car I went to was loaded with homeless people. It was so bad, I couldn’t even stand. I had to keep moving from car to car.”

James also shared a conspiracy theory that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will eventually lead to a race war.

“It’s just a matter of time before these white motherfuckers decide, ‘Hey listen. Enough is enough. These n*****s got to go,'” he said.

He also warned that he was “entering the danger zone," last month.

The NYPD says it remains unclear if James is the suspected gunman. Surveillance cameras at the Sunset Park subway station were not working at the time of the attack.

The shooter has been described as a 5-foot-5 Black man at around 170 pounds.

