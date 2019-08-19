For years, people have been rallying for justice to be served for Eric Garner -- the man killed at the hands of NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo based on suspicion he was selling loose cigarettes -- but there hasn't been much done. Daniel Pantaleo dodged charges for killing an innocent man after prosecutors said there was "insufficient evidence" that he murdered Garner on purpose. The worst part about it is that they announced he wouldn't be charged just a day before the statute of limitations came out. Five years following the death of Garner and now, Daniel Pantaleo will not be working with the force anymore.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill announced earlier today that Pantaleo has been fired from the NYPD, CNN reports. O'Neill said “examined the totality of the circumstances and relied on the facts" and made his decision.

“In this case the unintended consequence of Mr. Garner’s death must have a consequence of its own. Therefore I agree with the Deputy Commissioner of Trial’s legal findings and recommendations. It is clear that Daniel Pantaleo can no longer effectively serve as a New York City Police Officer,” O’Neill said.



Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In addition to firing Pantaleo, O'Neill stated that the former officer will not be receiving his pension from the NYPD but he will be given back any contributions he previously made.