Being an officer in New York City can be an incredibly dangerous job, especially when you add in the whole part about the world being in the midst of a pandemic that has hit New York harder than anywhere else. Sometimes, people can get particularly unruly and as one officer found out recently, their life can be put at risk at any moment.

According to TMZ, Anquando Johnson was being arrested by police at a subway station in East Harlem after he jumped the turnstile. Johnson resisted arrest and was eventually brought down by officers. However, the man was able to get a leg loose and kicked an officer who fell backward, off of the platform and onto the tracks. Luckily, she was able to get up and escape safely before a train came by.

The NYPD responded to the incident saying "Any assault on a New York City police officer is an assault on society. Assaulting a police officer is a felony and we will ensure that this individual is held accountable for his actions and brought to justice."

As for the officer, she has a fractured wrist and even had to go to the hospital. Meanwhile, Johnson is being given a psychiatric evaluation.

