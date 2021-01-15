Nyck Caution Reflects On Family & Loyalty On "Dirt On Your Name"

Today, Pro Era lyricist Nyck Caution came through with his brand new solo album Anywhere But Here, a personal reflection that occasionally draws heavy on melancholy. That's not to say the project is depressing, but it's clear that Nyck has been carrying a weight on his shoulders, one he seems determined to address through his music. On the project's seventh-track "Dirt On Your Name," Nyck gets deep into his reflective bag, taking to a rainy-day instrumental from Dreamlife for the occasion.

"The past I try to ignore always surfaces eventually, mama moved to Florida, was fucking with me mentally," he admits, in the track's emotional second verse. "In hindsight, it was bittersweet / Cause I moved in with my pops and we shared our final memories." It's clear that Nyck's late father was heavy on his mind throughout the writing process; unsurprisingly, Anywhere But Here is one of the most personal projects we've see this year. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off with your favorite tracks from Caution's new album, which you can check out right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

The past I try to ignore always surfaces eventually,

Mama moved to Florida, was fucking with me mentally

In hindsight, it was bittersweet

Cause I moved in with my pops and we shared our final memories

