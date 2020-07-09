Nyck Caution & Meechy Darko Make It A Beast Coast Affair On "Famiglia"

It's been over a year since Beast Coast unleashed their joint tape, Escape From New York. Flatbush Zombies, Pro Era, and The Underachievers have gone on to release a ton of music in recent times following the release of the project, with the exception of Joey Bada$$, of course. Pro Era's still holding it down in the meanwhile.

Today, Nyck Caution formally returned with a brand new banger. Teaming up with Meechy Darko, the two make it a Beast Coast affair on "Famiglia." Grim and eerie production back the two while Nyck Caution fires back at his haters. It starts out slow as Nyck Caution before Meechy Darko picks up the pace with his theatric wordplay and slick wordplay.

Keep your eyes peeled for the Open Flame EP dropping on July 31st.

Quotable Lyrics

Satan's guestlist

Fuckin' Rihanna in Bahamas top of my checklist

Turquoise settin', blood diamonds

Die for my necklace

Only child syndrome selfish