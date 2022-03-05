Nyck Caution & Kirk Knight Get Some Assistance From Charlie Heat For "Casamigos Freestyle"

Various members of the Pro Era Crew have been getting active as of late. CJ Fly just released a new tape, Joey Bada$$ dropped a single for his upcoming album, and now Nyck Caution and Kirk Knight are cooking up with esteemed producer and sound-shifter Charlie Heat. Nyck Caution – the youngest member of the Beast Coast movement – has been polishing his craft with each and every release. While labeled as a "freestyle," this newest track could be a sign of what's to come.

Nyck has always displayed versatility in his beat selection and delivery, easily sliding over varied instrumentation. The first minute of "Casamigos Freestyle" sounds like his most commonplace song yet as far as flow and production goes, but as expected from both Kirk Knight and Charlie Heat, the layering begins to alter the tone entirely. Synths, vocal arrangements, and patterns take the track from a simple energetic cut to a more grandiose and expansive banger.

Both Nyck and Kirk Knight deliver more than solid verses, making for a track with both the listenability and replayability a track with "Casamigos" in the title is aiming for.

Check out "Casamigos Freestyle" below:

Quotable Lyrics

Hoping that her and her friend alike,

They tryna see what he brew(hebrew) like a Yemenite,

Taking off, go to the moon in my satellite,

I was too gone off the shrooms, I'm a parasite