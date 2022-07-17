The corner of Ludlow Street and Rivington Street in the Lower East Side of New York City is being renamed for the Beastie Boys in honor of the group's classic 1989 album, Paul’s Boutique. The cover of the project features the intersection, which will soon be known as “Beastie Boys Square”

The initiative was made possible by New York City council member Christopher Marte, nearly a decade after an application for the name change was originally filed.



Getty Images / Staff

“As many of us know, once the Beastie Boys hit the scene, it really changed the Hip Hop game,” Marte said. “I see it as a celebration. A celebration for the Lower East Side, a celebration for Hip Hop and especially a celebration for our community who has been organizing for a really long time to make this happen.”

While the name change has passed through the city council, it will technically still need final approval from Mayor Eric Adams.

Paul’s Boutique is frequently referred to as one of the greatest albums of all time and a landmark moment in hip hop history. It is composed almost entirely of samples, including from artists as popular as the Beatles, whom they used for "The Sounds of Science."

On the 25th anniversary of the album's release, artist Danielle Mastrion created a mural in honor of the project at Ludlow and Rivington displaying the members of the Beastie Boys.

