At least 13 people were injured during rush hour on Tuesday morning at the 36th Street station for the D, N, and R lines in Brooklyn, New York, after a man wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest opened fire into a crowd of people waiting for the train. There have also been reports of a possible explosion.

Clair, who witnessed the shooting while riding into Manhattan on the N train, tells the New York Post she heard so many shots fired that she "lost count."



Spencer Platt / Getty Images

“There was like, lots of them. I don’t even know how many,” she said.

Clair described the shooter as a 5-foot-5 Black man, around 170 pounds who dropped “some kind of cylinder that sparked at the top.”

“I thought he was an MTA worker at first because I was like, I didn’t like pay too much attention. You know? You’ve got the orange on,” she continued.

Extremely graphic photos and videos from the incident have begun circulating on social media showing blood-stained subway platform floors and numerous injured New Yorkers.

A spokesman for the Fire Department of New York has confirmed to TMZ that several undetonated explosive devices have been found.

The NYPD says that there are "no active explosive devices at this time."

[Via]