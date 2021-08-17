Legendary rapper Slick Rick let New York City mayor Bill de Blasio wear one of his massive chains during a meet-up in the Bronx on Monday, ahead of the cities multiple free Hip Hop concerts being put on in partnership with the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

“I feel special now," de Blasio said after taking the piece. The necklace features a pendant displaying the continent of Africa.

“Thank you to Slock Rick @therulernyc for the greatest honor of my career.” de Blasio wrote on social media afterward.



Andrew Burton / Getty Images

“It’s Time for Hip Hop in NYC,” kicked off earlier this month and will take place over the coming week.

“You don’t want to miss the local, legendary talent performing throughout NYC Homecoming Week,” de Blasio said in a statement. “As we celebrate this Summer of New York City, we’re proud to partner with Rocky Bucano and the Universal Hip Hop Museum to bring these momentous concerts to our boroughs, free of charge. And if you get a ticket, you can go as long you have proof of your first dose of an approved COVID vaccine.”

The lineups feature Too $hort, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Slick Rick, EPMD, CL Smooth, Big Daddy Kane, Mobb Deep, and more.

Fans will be able to stream the concerts exclusively on Twitch on the channel, Behind The Rhyme.

