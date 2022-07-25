New York City Bishop Lamor Whitehead was robbed of $400k in jewelry during a live-streamed service on Sunday. In the video from the live stream, masked burglars can be seen entering Whitehead's home with guns.

“How many of you have lost your faith because you saw somebody else die?” Whitehead can be heard saying just before the group breaks in during his sermon at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie.

“All right, all right,” he said as they searched around the place. After the men left, Whitehead got off of the ground and walked out of frame.

In an update on social media, he reassured his viewers that he'd be alright: “We’re pushing. We’re still doing what we need to do. I’m not a person from the suburbs; I’m from Brooklyn, I’m from the city. I understand the streets. This bishop, I’m not scared.”

“I was born without jewelry, jewelry don’t make me,” he added.

Police say the robbers left in a white Mercedes-Benz and are still at large.

Whitehead had recently made headlines when he tried to make a deal for the surrender of Andrew Abdullah, the man accused of a fatal shooting on the Q train.

