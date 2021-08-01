New York is putting on a series of free hip hop concerts across four of the boroughs in the month of August, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Universal Hip Hop Museum Executive Director and President Rocky Bucano announced this week. Among the headliners are Raekwon, Big Daddy Kane and more.

The only requirement for the "It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC" free concerts are that fans have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

“You don’t want to miss the local, legendary talent performing throughout NYC Homecoming Week,” de Blasio said in a statement. “As we celebrate this Summer of New York City, we’re proud to partner with Rocky Bucano and the Universal Hip Hop Museum to bring these momentous concerts to our boroughs, free of charge. And if you get a ticket, you can go as long you have proof of your first dose of an approved COVID vaccine.”



The shows will also feature sets from Ghostface Killah, Big Daddy Kane, Desiigner, Mobb Deep, KRS One, Slick Rick, and many more.

Fans will be able to stream the concerts exclusively on Twitch on the channel, Behind The Rhyme.

Check out the dates and performers below.

