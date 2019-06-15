Nya Lee Throws Physical & Verbal Punches In "No Sauce" Visual

The New York rapper boasts that she's at the top of the food chain on her latest single.

On Love & Hip Hop New York, Nya Lee proved that she wasn't afraid to throw hands if necessary, and in her latest visual, the rapper shows just how tough she can get. The exotic dancer turned emcee and radio host has made headlines for some of her tough-girl behavior on reality television as well as her beefing online with Cardi B. Lee criticized Cardi last year about the way she delivers her lines. What culminated was an intense back and forth between the two women that got rather ugly, but all has been quiet between the rappers ever since.

Lee's returned with the visual for her new single "No Sauce," a music video that shows her giving her best left and right jabs. The curvaceous rapper is shown in barely-there attire in and outside of the ring as she spits bars about why she's better than all the other artists on the block. "No Sauce" will be featured on her forthcoming EP, So Special, so check her out and let us know if she has a hit with this one.