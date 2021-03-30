Nuski2Squad Unleashes "Lil Nuski" Ft. G Herbo, Toosi & More

NUSKI2SQUAD is still in his teenage years but he has a promising trajectory ahead of him. The St. Louis rapper has been bubbling up and the single, "You Wasn't There" really helped his career propel forward. The single showcased what he had to offer and his subsequent releases proved that it wasn't just a fluke.

For most young artists, there longevity boils down to their ability to craft a body of work. This week, NUSKI shared his latest project, Lil Nuski. While the rapper uses the project to offer a thorough glimpse into his artistry, he does enlist a few artists such as Yungeen Ace, who appears twice, Toosii and G Herbo.

Check out the latest project from the rising St. Louis rapper below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.