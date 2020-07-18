NUSKI2SQUAD & Quando Rondo Ride Out On "Wheels Fall Off"

The stars of rap continue to get younger and younger everyday, and the latest hip-hop prodigy that's making waves is 15-year-old Cinematic Music Group artist NUSKI2SQUAD. Check out his new single titled "Wheels Fall Off" featuring fellow young hitmaker Quando Rondo.



Image by HNHH

Both youngin's pull out their best bars for this nearly-three-minute banger, even if at times it's a bit hard to understand them. Overall though, the laid back nature of the collab shows a promising start for Nuski that fans will get to see more of when he drops his upcoming project titled Lost Child. If it sounds anything as catchy as this one, Cinematic may have a star on their hands even before he's able to legally drive.

Listen to "Wheels Fall Off" by NUSKI2SQUAD and Quando Rondo below, along with peeping the track's official music video:

Quotable Lyrics:

Head to ground, pray to the Lord, they got my mans in the pen

Could hear the change all my voice, I want this pain for the end

He broke the code, show no remorse, we up and aim with advance

Look at my past I ain’t have a choice, I watch my granny meet it

I got a codeine problem, We hit the store and then we pour up

I pissed out codeine water, I’m leanin’ over I might OD off this codeine bottle