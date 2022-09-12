Nicole Linton, the nurse facing murder charges for the fiery car crash in Los Angeles that killed six, was going 130 mph according to court papers obtained by the Los Angles Times on Sunday. It was initially believed that Linton was driving a full 40 mph slower at the time of the accident.

“Further analysis reveals that her speed at impact was in fact 130 mph and that she floored the gas pedal for at least the 5 seconds leading into the crash, going from 122 mph to 130 mph,” said the filing.

It was first reported that Linton had been going 90 mph in her Mercedes as she blew through the intersection. The defense had previously argued that she lost consciousness, causing the increase in speed, but the prosecution refuted this.

The document added that Linton had “complete control over steering, maintaining the tilt of the steering wheel to keep her car traveling directly toward the crowded intersection.”

“This NASCAR-worthy performance flies in the face of the notion that she was unconscious or incapacitated,” the filing said.

In total, Linton faces six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter. One of the victims who died, Asherey Ryan, was pregnant at the time of the crash. Ryan's boyfriend, Reynold Lester, and their 11-month-old son Allonzo were also killed.

