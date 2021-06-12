Over the past few years, Nike and Jordan Brand have dealt with a lot of bootlegs on the market. This is especially true with the Nike SB Dunk Low which recently got infringed upon by Warren Lotas. Nike went to war over Lotas' shoe and they eventually came out the winners. When it comes to the Air Jordan 1, there have been plenty of other bootlegs, as well, and Jordan Brand has had enough. In fact, Nike recently took to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, where they tried to officially register the shoe's design as a trademark.

Just a few days ago, Nike got their wish as the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 1 Low, and Air Jordan 1 Low SE all became officially registered trademarks. Now, no one can copy the shoe's design and get away with it so easily. The trademark is for the design without the swoosh, which means if any bootleg contains a variation of the Nike logo, it will immediately be flagged for copyright infringement.

This is a huge legal win for the Beaverton brand as they will now have greater control over their intellectual property. The Air Jordan 1 is a silhouette that is often copied and now, there will be significantly less of those bootlegs on the market.

Keep it locked to HNHH for more news and updates from the sneaker world.

Dave Rossman/Getty Images for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli