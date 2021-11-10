The number of lawsuits filed against Travis Scott and other Astroworld Festival organizers continues to increase.

After eight people were killed and hundreds more were injured as a result of stampeding crowds during his performance last Friday night at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, the legal floodgates were opened. And according to Billboard, as of Wednesday morning (November 10), 46 lawsuits have been filed against Scott and the festival's organizers.

Filed in Harris County District Court, many of the lawsuits allege that Scott, Live Nation, Drake and other defendants were negligent and failed to properly plan and execute Astroworld Festival, and also failed to stop the concert until nearly 40 minutes after Houston PD declared a "mass casualty incident."

Billboard, which reported seven new lawsuits had been filed just this morning, spoke with experts who said this is just the tip of the legal iceberg, and that "the litigation over the deadly event could ultimately see hundreds of individual claims and that potential damages or settlements could reach hundreds of millions of dollars."

While Scott has promised to cover the funeral and medical costs of those killed or injured during the Astroworld mayhem (it was also announced that all Astroworld attendees will be refunded) and Live Nation has reiterated their intentions to "continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve," the aftermath of eight deaths and hundreds of injuries is going to be long and extremely complicated. As the number of lawsuits filed against Scott and other Astroworld organizers, it becomes increasingly clear that the Rodeo rapper will be dealing with the consequences of these tragic events for years, at the very minimum.

