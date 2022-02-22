DeMarcus Cousins is a player who has bounced around the NBA quite a bit over the last few years. This has been an unfortunate set of circumstances for the player, especially since his career with the Kings started out so promising. Unfortunately, injuries got the best of him, and he hasn't been able to maintain a solid role with a team.

After being let go from the Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the season, Cousins was given a huge opportunity with the Denver Nuggets, as the Western Conference contenders signed the star to a 10-day contract. During his time with the team, Cousins has been able to average 6.1 points per game, and he has even gotten 6.3 rebounds.

Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

Today, the Nuggets had to make a decision regarding Cousins' future, and that is exactly what they did. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nuggets are going to sign Cousins for the rest of the season. This is huge news for the star, as he will now get to call Denver his home for the rest of the regular season, and even the playoffs.

The Nuggets are a team that could use all of the help they can get, and Cousins will definitely give them some nice depth as they look to make a splash in the Western Conference playoffs.