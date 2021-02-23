mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Novelist Slides Through On Menacing New Banger "Wagwan"

Aron A.
February 22, 2021 20:51
Wagwan
Novelist

Novelist slides through with his latest single.


Novelist has been dropping nothing but straight heat over the past year. He had one hell of a run in 2020 including the release of three projects, Heat, Rain Fire, and Quantum Leap. With such a hectic year, Novelist had a lot to say and maintained a high level of quality with the execution of each.

We're only hoping that Novelist will maintain this momentum in 2021 with the release of even more bodies of work. This weekend, he slid through with his first offering of the year, "Wagwan." On the menacing banger, the rapper flexes his lyrical muscle over a hard-hitting drill-influenced beat. 

Novelist can't miss, even if he tried. Check out the rapper's latest single below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
How could I be done?
I'm ready to make more bread than I made in my life
Are you dumb?
Me and my boys are one

