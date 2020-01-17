Novelist Returns On A UK Drill Tip With "Different Shoes"

Novelist has been undoubtedly putting in work over the last few years. As he's blossomed from his underground beginnings in the realm of grime, he's continued to put his best foot forward with every drop. The rapper announced last week that he'd be unleashing a new track every week as part of his #52WeeksOfFire series. As we've seen with artists like KXNG Crooked, we'll be getting new drops from Novelist every single week.

Today, the rapper kicked things off with "Active," the lead single off of Inferno dropping on Jan. 20th, but today he's back with "Different Shoes." Bringing together elements of both grime and UK drill, Novelist's latest drop is a firm reminder that he's not playing with anyone in 2020.

Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Dunno who you think you're talking to

I'm a totally different yute

Like the kinda brother you listen to

Got a few man that I put my life on the line for

But we had different views

This yute was runnin' his gums

Til I pull fool like a wisdom tooth



