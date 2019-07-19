Novelist Reminisces On His Smooth New Record "Remember"

U.K. grime artist Novelist has been putting in work for a minute. Even though his discography is filled with EPs and singles, he only dropped off his debut studio album, Novelist Guy last year. Since then, he's kept his foot on the pedal and continued to release new music. It's only been a few months since the release of his last EP, Reload King. Now, he returns with a brand new single titled, "Remember."

Novelist is continuing to flood the streets with new music. This week, he blessed fans with his latest single, "Remember." It's always nice to hear Novelist on the mic but on "Remember," he also handles the production on the song. Over a smooth, spacey production, Novelist reflects on the past and how far he's come.

I sit back and kick back

No blade for the pain, just think that

How can I know how you felt when you hid that

Real talk, you shouldn't have did that

Silent, I been that

Game of pride, nobody can win that