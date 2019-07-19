mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Novelist Reminisces On His Smooth New Record "Remember"

Aron A.
July 18, 2019 20:51
Remember
Novelist

Novelist is back with another new song.


U.K. grime artist Novelist has been putting in work for a minute. Even though his discography is filled with EPs and singles, he only dropped off his debut studio album, Novelist Guy last year. Since then, he's kept his foot on the pedal and continued to release new music. It's only been a few months since the release of his last EP, Reload King. Now, he returns with a brand new single titled, "Remember."

Novelist is continuing to flood the streets with new music. This week, he blessed fans with his latest single, "Remember." It's always nice to hear Novelist on the mic but on "Remember," he also handles the production on the song. Over a smooth, spacey production, Novelist reflects on the past and how far he's come.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I sit back and kick back
No blade for the pain, just think that
How can I know how you felt when you hid that
Real talk, you shouldn't have did that
Silent, I been that
Game of pride, nobody can win that

