Novelist Releases Pure Heat On New Project "Inferno"

Aron A.
January 20, 2020 14:52
Inferno
Novelist

Novelist is back with his new project, "Inferno."


Novelist kicked off the year strong. It looks like he doesn't have any intention of losing the momentum either. The UK grime MC announced #52WeeksOfFire at the top of the year -- his new series where he drops a new song every week. On top of that, he revealed that he had a new project on the way. While you could look out for a new single from him this week, he kept his project and returned with a new body of work titled, Inferno. Including the single, "Active," his new project has six songs in total without any features.

With the release of Inferno, that could very well mean that he's warming up for the release of his follow-up to 2019 studio album Novelist Guy.

Check his new project below. 

