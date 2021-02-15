Though it might not always feel like it, there does remain a steady appetite for hip-hop history. Especially when it comes to the fallen legends who helped shape the culture, like New York's own Bigge Smalls. And while there does remain plenty of insight into the man's life and legacy, never have we received an official estate-approved documentary -- at least, until now, with the imminent release of Netflix's upcoming Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell.

Adger Cowans/Getty Images

Backed by both Voletta Wallace and Sean Combs, I Got A Story To Tell looks to be one of the most comprehensive examinations into the life of The Notorious B.I.G, which was cut tragically short on March 9th, 1997. And despite his brief tenure in the rap game, Biggie's iconic flow and relentless lyricism ensured that he'd forever remain among the game's most influential emcees, frequently celebrated as one of the greatest of all time. Now, fans can check out the extensive trailer to the upcoming Netflix doc, which features never-before-seen footage from concerts, candid moments with the rapper, and much more.

In addition to the vintage clips, I Got A Story To Tell also features extensive interviews with Voletta Wallace and P Diddy, both of whom contextualize the man behind the larger-than-life persona. Between the intimate character study provided and the Netflix-ensured production value, the upcoming film appears to be essential viewing for not only Biggie fans, but hip-hop historians in general. Check out the trailer below, and look for Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell to hit Netflix on March 1st.