nothing, nowhere & Travis Barker Cause "Destruction"

nothing, nowhere has destruction on his mind. The Massachusetts rapper recruited Travis Barker for the single "Destruction," and the duo has now touched down with visuals for the track. "Destruction" has a very distinct rock vibe to it that disguises the hip-hop influence at first. The single is catchy and creative, and the visuals offer the same feeling.

The video begins from a birds-eye view, and a haunting filter placed over the footage drowns everything in the color red. The eye-popping filter makes even the most simple scenes feel alien, in an intriguing way. nothing, nowhere and Travis Barker perform in the red soaked fields, with the former pouring his heart out and the latter sitting appropriately behind his drum set doing his thing. Directed by nothing, nowhere and Patrick Lawler, the "Destruction" video finds a way to make conventional scenes look exciting and fresh.