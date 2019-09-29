mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

nothing, nowhere & Travis Barker Cause "Destruction"

Karlton Jahmal
September 29, 2019 11:31
78 Views
00
1
CoverCover

Destruction
nothing, nowhere Feat. Travis Barker

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Paint the town red.


nothing, nowhere has destruction on his mind. The Massachusetts rapper recruited Travis Barker for the single "Destruction," and the duo has now touched down with visuals for the track. "Destruction" has a very distinct rock vibe to it that disguises the hip-hop influence at first. The single is catchy and creative, and the visuals offer the same feeling. 

The video begins from a birds-eye view, and a haunting filter placed over the footage drowns everything in the color red. The eye-popping filter makes even the most simple scenes feel alien, in an intriguing way.  nothing, nowhere and Travis Barker perform in the red soaked fields, with the former pouring his heart out and the latter sitting appropriately behind his drum set doing his thing. Directed by nothing, nowhere and Patrick Lawler, the "Destruction" video finds a way to make conventional scenes look exciting and fresh. 

nothing, nowhere
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  78
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
nothing, nowhere Travis Barker destruction new music new music videos
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS nothing, nowhere & Travis Barker Cause "Destruction"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject