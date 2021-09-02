Not3s Shares "3 Th3 Album" Ft. AJ Tracey & More

Since 2017, Not3s has been one of the most promising young hitmakers out of the UK. The artist has gained prominence across international markets, outside of the UK, with collaborations alongside Mabel, as well as his own records like "Aladdin" and "My Lover." After dropping two EPs in his career, he finally delivered his debut album on Friday titled, 3 Th3 Album. Stacked with 15 songs, the rapper's new project is a polished and refined version of the style that he's popularized over his career. Plus, he enlists a few heavyhitters for help. AJ Tracey slides on "One More Time" while "Don't Rush" hitmakers Young T & Bugsey are featured on "Boom Bam." Other features on the project include Tiwa Savage, Avelino, and SUSPECT.

Check out Not3s' new album below.