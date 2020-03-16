Over the weekend, a Norwegian university decided to bash the United States healthcare system in a message that was intended for their students who had traveled abroad.

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Norwegian University of Science and Technology posted a message on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon, encouraging its students who are studying in countries with “poorly developed health services and infrastructure” to return home to reduce their chances of contracting the coronavirus. In fact, they actually name drop the U.S. in the process, saying “This applies especially if you are staying in a country with poorly developed health services and infrastructure and/or collective infrastructure, for example the USA.”

The university reportedly backtracked its initial thought by editing the same message on its Facebook page and removing “for example the USA." They now have “this applies regardless of country.” on the website.

Of course, this shade caught the attention of many people on twitter, who decided to sound off on our healthcare system and side with the university’s jab. Check out some of those responses (below).

