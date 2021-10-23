NorthsideBenji Makes His Triumphant Return With "The Extravagant Collection"

It's been nearly three years since NorthsideBenji unveiled, Caviar Dreams. With singles like "Confessions" and "Levels" ft. Houdini, Benji cemented his name as a leader of Toronto's new generation of artists. He later followed it up with the Frienemy EP. However, he's maintained a lowkey presence since then, releasing a handful of singles and some solid guest appearances, as fans eagerly anticipated his return to the fold.

After hopping on DJ Charlie B's latest hit, "30,000 ft" and dropping "Keep Runnin," NorthsideBenji delivers his latest body of work, The Extravagant Collection. The project is described as a "miscellaneous collection of recordings curated by Northside," boasting 13 songs in total. Benji's signature melodious stylings take front and center over moody yet opulent production.

While Benji does hold down the project on his own, he enlists the help of both Vory and Melii on the tracklist.

Check out The Extravagant Collection below.