NorthSideBenji & DJ Charlie B Team Up On "30,000 Ft."

Toronto's NorthsideBenji has been among those who've led the current wave of rap music out of the Canadian city. He's cemented himself as a legend in his city, though it's been a minute since we've heard solo music from him. He's made cameos on projects from Headie One and Nines last year but fans have been eagerly awaiting for some sort of solo release.

This week, DJ Charlie B teamed up with NorthSideBenji for their new collaboration, "30,000 Ft." The mellow guitar strings and pitched-up vocal samples fill up the production as Benji reflects on his rise from the streets to boarding private jets and living lavishly.

The last project NorthSideBenji released was Caviar Dreams in 2019. Last year, he released the single, "Frienemy."

Peep NorthsideBenji & DJ Charlie B's new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

30,000 feet up & I ain't goin' home

We came from testing these pistols out on a open road

And now it's looking like ice cream that was dipped in gold

Now, I need plenty different phones for all these different hoes

