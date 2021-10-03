Northside Benji Is On The Move With New Single "Keep Runnin'"

Toronto's having a moment right now that's never been seen before in hip-hop history. Beyond the likes of Drake and Tory Lanez, the budding stars emerging out of the city are delivering raw and unadulterated bars that reflect the realities of the city. It's the melodies that can be attributed to the aforementioned ex-pats, as well as The Weeknd, but there are a few key players in the city who've played a pivotal role in shaping the city's sound like Northside Benji.

2020 was a rather quiet year for Northside Benji. While he was still riding high off of the Frienemy EP, fans have been longing for his official follow-up to 2018's Caviar Dreams. After teaming up with DJ Charlie B for "30, 000 ft.," the rapper came through with his latest single, "Keep Runnin'" this week.

Hopefully, we get an album before the year comes to an end. Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Goyard hold hundreds

I got these hundreds comin', so abundant

Spend it to get it, Benji's like it's nothin'

He hit it, we'll get a bag just like it's nothin'

