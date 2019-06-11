We've known from time now that North West is becoming just like her mother in the sense that she's obsessed with anything makeup and fashion related. Most paparazzi spottings of the five-year-old show her dressed in cute outfits that we can only assume she had the deciding factor in. The latest photo of North sees her once again looking fabulous, this time wearing a fur coat of her mother's that clearly far too big on her.



James Devaney/GC Image

The image shared to Kim Kardashian's Instagram below shows North practically swimming in the white coat with her smiling face peeping through at the top. "Remember when I wore this! She picked out the same look lol but fun fact- I took all of my fave furs and remade them in faux fur," Kim captioned the image.

"I already know North is into makeup for sure," Kim previously stated. "She had friends over this weekend and some of her girlfriends came and they were just all in her room, giving themselves makeovers. I was like, OK, she’s really, really into makeup. When companies send makeup and I have a lot, I’ll give it to her."