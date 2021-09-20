Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not strangers to wearing all black. Aside from showing up to last week's Met Gala in all-black looks including full-face masks, the two have always, always had an affinity for the Rick Owens-like aesthetic and according to Kim, that trend has been passed down to their first daughter, North West.

North, however, seems to be taking it a step further. Kardashian said she has gone full goth.

In a recent interview with Ellen Degeneres on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Kardashian spent some time discussing how her and Kanye's four children have different interests and personalities.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Talking about her three younger children (Saint, 5; Chicago, 3; Psalm, 2), Kardashian explained that "Saint is like video game, tech wiz -- amazing. And Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and Cars. But Chi-Chi is my little princess," Kim said about her youngest daughter. "Anything princess, anything girly girl -- that's her."

But North, Kardashian and West's oldest child, has developed an edgy side, according to Kardashian.

"North is like goth -- she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face," Kardashian told Ellen. "She listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl."

At only 8-years-old, it's hard to say that a child has gone full-anything, but according to Kim, North has really taken it there. And seeing Kourtney Kardashian's fashion transformation since confirming her relationship with drummer Travis Barker, maybe it makes sense. Especially combined with Kanye's entire all-black Donda album cover, bulletproof vests, listening party outfits and merchandise line.

