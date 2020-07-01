While any birthday celebration is exciting, for celebrities, especially the Kardashian’s, these milestones are always given extra flair. Just one look at Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s “STORMI WORLD” extravaganza proves that the family does not take these occasions lightly.

However, it appears that this year, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are taking a more lowkey approach to their daughter North’s 7th birthday party (at least by Kardashian standards). Kim took to Instagram to post a picture of her and North riding horses with the caption “North’s 7th Birthday Wyoming Style 🤠.” While many children would certainly be overly excited by this activity, North seems comfortable and content.

If they want to one-up North’s previous birthday gifts this year, Kim and Kanye are going to have to get creative. For North’s 5th birthday, the pair bought her an authentic Michael Jackson jacket, worn by the king of pop himself. The aspiring young rapper has also already covered magazines and has been spotted rocking $10k Birkin bags.

As Kim is treating North on her special day, Ye appears to be hard at work. The legendary rapper just released a music video for “Wash Us in the Blood” ft. Travis Scott, the lead single for his upcoming album God’s Country and is reportedly reworking Jesus is King with Dr. Dre. Ye also recently announced a Yeezy-Gap partnership, and is planning an animated Kids See Ghosts series with Kid Cudi.