North Korea says Kim Jong Un received a personal letter from President Donald Trump regarding the Coronavirus outbreak, according to CNN. Trump, apparently, offered his help with the country's "anti-epidemic work."

Handout / Getty Images

According to a statement from Kim Yo Jong, Kim's younger sister, Trump "explained his plan to propel the relations between the two countries of the DPRK and the U.S. and expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work, saying that he was impressed by the efforts made by the Chairman to defend his people from the serious threat of the epidemic."

"We regard it as a good judgment and proper action for the U.S. president to make efforts to keep the good relations he had with our Chairman by sending a personal letter again at a time as now when big difficulties and challenges lie in the way of developing the bilateral relations, and think that this should be highly estimated," she said.

The White House and the National Security Council have not yet responded to CNN's request for comment. Trump has also not acknowledged the news on Twitter.

Over 300,000 people have contracted the Coronavirus worldwide and over 12,000 have died. At least 323 people have died from the virus in the United States.