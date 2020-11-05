There have been some major changes in the United States, all due to this week's election. We're still waiting to find out who will be elected as POTUS, with Joe Biden holding a lead in the electoral college and in the popular vote.

Some states, like New Jersey, finally legalized the recreational use of marijuana for adults. Others, like Oregon, went and decriminalized all hard drugs, including heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Other states, like North Dakota, did some very North Dakota things, electing a dead man to the House of Representatives.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

Republican David Andahl, a rancher and former race car driver, won a seat in the House of Representatives, despite having died in October.

According to CNN, Andahl passed away on October 5 after a short battle with COVID-19. That didn't mean much to North Dakota voters though because, in the state's eighth district, he reportedly received 35.53% of the total vote, which is enough to get him one of two seats in the House of Reps.

Dave Nehring, also a Republican, is expected to win the other seat.

North Dakota officials previously addressed what would happen if Andahl ended up winning a seat, explaining that the situation would be treated as though he were stepping down or retiring. The Republican Party is expected to choose a replacement candidate.

[via]