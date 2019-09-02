North Cali Unites As Mozzy & Haiti Babii Join D-Lo On "Trap Spot"

Among solid releases coming from the West Coast this week includes D-Lo's Haiti Babii and Mozzy-assisted "Trap Spot."

The cut finds D-Lo and Mozzy reunting as they continue the campaign of modern sounds coming from their stomping grounds. The switch-up arrives in the form of D-Lo collaborator Haiti Babii, who has meticulously crafted his own ascension, flipping an eccentric freestyle into a vehicle that introduced listeners to an emcee with actual skills and much more controlled execution of ad-libs than he led us to believe.

Together, the combination makes for a proud wave of the banner as DC Cash and Modxz craft a backdrop that undeniably marks the territory that the trio calls home.

Quotable Lyrics

I got it out the-, got it out the boobie trap

Ni--a put a pack in your hand

What you gon' do with that?

-Mozzy