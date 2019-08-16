Normani's Got Our Attention With New Single "Motivation"

Normani has been saving her greatness for her recent single. While every track and feature from the former Fifth Harmony member has been much appreciated, she's blown everyone out of the water with her latest single "Motivation" and the accompanying video. Normani calls the single "the first opportunity" she had to have fun and the video follows the same vibe as it plays tribute to her 106 & Park streaming days with a shout out to the golden era of BET.

The video has pulled in all kinds of reactions from fans on Twitter who have seemingly fallen more in love with the singer. "I love this Normani movement cuz we ain’t had our own superstar triple threat girl to stan over as a generation. we grew up on them but she’s OURS. and she’s BLACK mwuahahahaYES," Kehlani wrote.

Stream the video and new tune and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'ma break you off, let me be your motivation

To stay and give it tonight (And give it tonight)

And, baby, turn around, let me give you innovation

Hey, 'cause I do it so right