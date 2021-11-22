Normani Taps Kaytranada For "Wild Side" Remix

When Normani dropped "Wild Side" with Cardi B back in July, she secured her third top-20 solo hit ("Wild Side" debuted at #14 on the Billboard Hot 100) and further cemented herself as one of the premier talents in modern R&B.

Today, three months after the song's initial release, Normani and Kaytranada (fresh off his brand new EP Intimidated) teamed up to deliver the "Wild Side (KAYTRANADA Remix) and add an entirely new dimension to the hit record.

Completely re-vamping the "Wild Side" instrumental with his signature Kaytranada flare, Normani's verses remain the same but float differently over faster, more complicated production. Cardi B's feature is noticeably absent, but with the new, electronic feel Kaytranada brings to "Wild Side," the remix is better suited for Normani to handle all of the vocals.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't no ifs, and, buts, or maybes

Don't be laid up in that shit like you lazy

I need you to roll up in that shit like you skatin' (yeah)

Baby, ain't no hold up, I'm that shit, I hate waitin'

