Normani Shares "Fair," A Song She Calls One Of Her "Most Vulnerable Moments"

Her collaboration with Cardi B quickly climbed the charts, and after posing nude to announce her most recent single, fans have eagerly begun streaming Normani's "Fair." The singer has been working on her forthcoming solo debut album for some time and while her supporters wait, Normani has occasionally dropped off a single to tie them over. On "Fair," the singer revealed that the track captured her "in one of my most vulnerable moments."

"Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light," Normani wrote on Instagram. "Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected. i am really forcing myself to let go here. this is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying [black heart emoji] i adore you guys to the moon and back. ohhhh and believe me the uptempo sh*t is coming lmaooo."

Stream Normani's "Fair" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Two-hundred days and counting, I know

You're my favorite still

When I say "I won't", tell myselfâ Iâ don't

But I alwaysâ will feel the way I feel

Youâ have time to heal, I got time to kill