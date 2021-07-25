Normani spoke about her mother's breast cancer diagnosis with Bryhana for an interview on Los Angeles' Power 106, this week, following the release of her new single with Cardi B, "Wild Side." She admitted that working on the video "saved me" as she dealt with her mother's chemo.

"This past year, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer," Normani said. "For me, this work that I was able to put out into the world, like, this really saved me, to be completely honest. Even just being on FaceTime with her as she's going through her chemo and her radiation, and just wanting me to update her on how this video is going, and how the music is coming, it really got her through that. It got my family through the darkest time of our lives."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Normani also reflected on her mother's first bout with cancer back when she was just four years old.

"This was the second time that she had to go through cancer," she explained. "The first time I was four. So for it to happen all over again, in such a pivotal and heightened moment for my career... there's so many moments I was like, 'I need to be at home' and I felt guilty for not being able to be physically there with her."

She continued: "I literally remember being in the doctor's office with her. Right after she had her surgery. This was in October. She's like, 'Baby, I'm gonna be fine. What I need you to do is focus. I need you to be Normani. I need you to be the best version of yourself. I need you to continue to work hard. We gotta get this music out. We have the world to impact. She was just like, 'I'm gonna be fine.' Anything that my mom says, to be completely honest, I believe."

The Fifth Harmony alumni first revealed her mother's diagnosis back in October 2020.

Check out the interview below.

[Via]