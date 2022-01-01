Normani is sending 2021 out with a bang. On the last day of the year, the former Fifth Harmony member gave her followers a taste of what she's been working on in the studio as of late.

In a clip uploaded to her Instagram page this afternoon, the 25-year-old can be seen sitting in her vehicle with the windows up, music faintly playing in the background. As she rolls the window down, we see her in a barely-there shimmery top, a pair of black leather pants, and some matching sunglasses, and sparkly earrings, singing along to the moody track.





"Dear 2022," she captioned the clip, which concludes with Normani rolling the window back up as the camera pans up into the sky. From the looks of things, we can expect some seriously amazing releases from the "Wild Side" singer as we welcome the new year.

Elsewhere on the app, the Atlanta-born singer shared a sultry photo dump showing off her on-brand outfit for the evening. Some snapshots find her posing (and casually thirst trapping with some side boob), while a video in the middle zooms in on the gorgeous chainmail detailing of her shirt. "Willing to bet on myself," she captioned the post, proving to her followers that her energy in 2022 will be anything but meek.

The second last photo gives us a back view of the performer's look, and others see her seated in what looks like the same car where she recorded the preview of her forthcoming release.

It remains unclear when we'll hear new music from Normani, but after seeing what she did with her live performances and the music video for "Wild Side" this year, we can't wait to see what she's cooking up in the future.

