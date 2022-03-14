Normani is coming. As she continues to work toward the completion of her debut album, the Atlanta-born performer has been preparing us for the long-awaited arrival of her emotional new single, "Fair," which is set to hit streamers this Friday, March 18th.

"This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments," Normani shared with her 6.9 million followers earlier this afternoon. "Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never seen me in this light."





"Definitely aware that you might feel like you don't know much about me," the 25-year-old continued, "but that's only because it's what makes me feel protected. I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet soooo terrifying."

Normani went on to remind her listeners that she adores them "to the moon and back" before promising that the "uptempo shit," such as her "Wild Side" hit that we've come to love so much, is "coming."





On social media, viewers couldn't help but point out that the former Fifth Harmony member is clearly channelling the energy of 90s R&B icons like Toni Braxton and Janet Jackson for her single's cover art.

See more Twitter reactions to Normani's latest lewd photo below, and check out her major bikini body flex from earlier this month here.