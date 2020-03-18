She had a successful 2019 after her single "Motivation" became the talk of the world, and Normani continues to stretch out her reign. Last November, Normani shared that she's been crown Savage x Fenty's first-ever brand ambassador. After joining Rihanna's team, Normani attempted to break the internet with a racy photo spread where she's seen wearing sexy Savage x Fenty lingerie. There have been others who have followed in her footsteps, but the singer recently returned with a behind-the-scenes look at her lingerie campaign.

"I know that this is her passion project, something she genuinely and wholeheartedly believes in and cares about, and the fact that she wanted me to be a part of that meant a lot to me," Normani said of her Savage x Fenty campaign. "She is somebody I’ve looked up to for a very, very long time. She’s had so much influence on me in terms of pop culture and as a woman, but also in terms of how she’s able to do things gracefully while being cutting edge, being bold, pushing the needle, and changing the narrative."

The behind-the-scenes video shows Normani hard at work while posing in Savage x Fenty's best, so check it out below.