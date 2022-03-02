Normani is making her presence felt ahead of the arrival of her new single. On Tuesday, March 1st, the former Fifth Harmony member delivered a seriously hot photo dump to our Instagram feed, catching the world's attention in her tiny Gucci bikini, which she didn't hesitate to show off from all angles.

"Seventeen days and counting (:" the 25-year-old captioned her recent upload. "Releasing my other baby on March 18th," she revealed, delivering the exciting news to her beloved fans to her long-awaited "Fair" song, written and produced by HARV, Felisha Harvey, and ABSOLUTELY will be arriving later this month.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

While most of the snapshots are thirst traps of the "Wild Side" singer, one slide sees a screenshot of a text message from an anonymous sender reading, "AND SO WHEN YOU AIR THIS BITCH OUT, LET THESE HOES KNOW YOU THE MF RIGHT ONE" – a message which Normani emphasized.

Over in the comment section, friends like La La Anthony, Ebonee Davis, Adut Akech, Snoh Aalegra, Olivia Pierson, and Ryan Destiny have all shown major love to the singer, leaving comments like "Yes sis. YES," "THE GASP I JUST GASPED!!!!!!!" and "IT'S NORMANI SEASON, BABY" to gas their homegirl up.





As Rap-Up reports, Normani confirmed to another close friend, Ciara, last December that her album was nearly done, and just a few days into 2022 she dropped off a preview of the song, along with some super fire thirst traps that have kept us eager to see what else she has in store for us over the coming months.

Are you looking forward to streaming "Fair" when it arrives on March 18th? Leave a comment below and let us know.

