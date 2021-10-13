It's undeniable that the visuals for Normani and Cardi B's "Wild Side" was one of the most talked about music videos of the year.

Anytime two of the most popping women in music get together for a music video as sexy as the "Wild Side" video, it's going to be fawned over and ultimately talked about at length.

Neither Normani nor Cardi B are strangers to sex appeal (see: Normani's steamy VMA performance with Teyana Taylor and Cardi taking home a couple BET Hip Hop Awards for her sultry single "WAP") and the "Wild Side" video saw them strip down for the BX rapper's verse.

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to both artists, however, the nearly-nude feature verse visuals were not the high point of the "Wild Side" video.

After a fan tweeted Normani's birthday wish to Cardi, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper issued a challenge.

"If she really wanna wish me a very happy birthday," Cardi said of Normani. "She would release them bomb ass pictures we took in all white."

Without hesitation, Normani accepted the challenge and with the caption "say i wouldn't lol," the 25-year-old singer posted a stunning photo of she and Cardi B suspended in white silk with long braids flowing behind them.

The "Wild Side" video did feature scenes with Normani rocking all-white but we never got to see Cardi wrapped in silk, floating in mid-air.

Normani's pic is a stunning display of elegance and grace and after a weekend that saw the 29-year-old rapper struggling at her own birthday party, was definitely a top-tier pick-me-up for Cardi B.

Check out the "Wild Side" video below and let us know what you think of this new Normani x Cardi photo in the comments.

[Via]