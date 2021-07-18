It's been over three years since Cardi B released her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. The album has done numbers on the charts but fans have been hoping for some new music. Every so often, she pops out with a new guest verse, and this week, she provided the assist for Normani's latest hit, "Wild Side." The seductive jam puts Normani's all-around skills, as both a vocalist and dancer, into focus while Cardi B's lustful bars have left many of us wondering how she could suck a watermelon through a straw. Needless to say, it was only necessary that it's been on steady rotation for our "R&B Season" playlist.

Mahalia offered a bit of nostalgia to the mix this week when she dropped off her latest single, "Whenever You're Ready." The singer's latest single is an upbeat record that pays homage to Montell Jordan by sampling his 90's hit record, "Get it On Tonight." It was only right that we included her new single on this week's "R&B Season" playlist update.

JMSN's been relatively under the radar since 2019's Live Atwater Village but he's been picking up the pace with new releases in the past few weeks. After releasing "Rolling Stone" in April, he came through with "Love 2 U" earlier this month. Hopefully, a new project is on the way.

Check out the latest R&B Season playlist update below.