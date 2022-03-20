Every single week, r&b artists continue t bless us with some brand new tracks, and as a way to keep these releases organized for you all, we have concocted the "R&B Season" playlist, which is updated on a weekly basis.

Last week, we had plenty of new tracks from the likes of Lucky Daye, and this week, we had another track with the r&b singer, this time as a feature on Syd's gorgeous new effort "CYBAH." While this song certainly made an impression on us, the first track to be found on the playlist comes from Normani in the form of "Fair," which is another great track from the songstress.

From there, we have a few more submissions, including "Persuasive" by Doechii, "Whatever Simon Says" by Mahalia, and "Iced Tea" by Joyce Wrice and Kaytranada. All of these r&b efforts were unique and perfect for this incredible spring weather. The days are getting longer and hotter, which means the slow jams are hitting different right now.

Regardless of what kind of music you like, there is definitely a little bit of something for everyone here in this week's edition of the playlist.

Be sure to stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates on our R&B Season playlist. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these brand new additions, in the comments section down below.