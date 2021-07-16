mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Normani & Cardi B Strip Down In Sexy Visual To "Wild Side"

Erika Marie
July 16, 2021 00:14
321 Views
18
9
Normani, Cardi B

Wild Side
Normani Feat. Cardi B

The visual to Normani's Cardi-assisted track is sure to get pulses racing.


The last time we received a summer collaboration from Cardi B, it came with the assistance of Megan Thee Stallion. Soon, "WAP" took over airwaves and social media, followed up by a viral dance that helped the track reach the top of the charts. This week, Cardi shared that she had a surprise in store, and yesterday (July 14), both she and Normani revealed that "Wild Side" would arrive Friday (July 16).

The artwork to Normani's latest single showed both ladies posing nude with only hair extensions to cover them, and the racy photo got fans talking about what could be expected from these two. Normani shows off her harmonizing skills on"Wild Side" and the Pop-R&B star spices things up with Cardi coming in with her usual explicit bars. 

The pair teamed up for a sexy visual where Normani displayed her dance skills over the Aaliyah-inspired production—and both the singer and Cardi B take it all off. Watch the music video for "Wild Side" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I wanna drive you crazy
Pull up inside me, baby
F*ckin' it like oopsie-daisy
No "And, if, buts, and maybes"
I need you to follow up like you skatin'
Shoot your shot I'm impatient

Normani
